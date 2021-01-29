SUNY announces first Director-in-Residence of their Hispanic Leadership Institute

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Claudia Hernandez Tarquino as the first Director-in-Residence of the Hispanic Leadership Institute (HLI). Malatras approved the appointment following the recommendation from the HLI Application Review committee, including HLI Executive Director and University at Albany President Havidán Rodríguez and SUNY Senior Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Chief Diversity Officer Teresa Miller.

“In 1948, SUNY was created, in part, to be inclusive in providing a high-quality post-secondary for all—despite a student’s background or their heritage at a time when there was pervasive discrimination—and it is that mission that drives us still today—not just for our students, but also our faculty and staff,” said Chancellor Malatras. “Claudia will help define her new role and responsibilities, and build on the program so that more emerging leaders from SUNY can benefit from this fellowship experience, and at the same time serve as role models and mentors within our campus communities.”

The HLI focuses on developing and supporting the next generation of Hispanic/LatinX leaders throughout the SUNY system. The Institute has graduated 32 SUNY Fellows since its launch in 2017, including Hernandez Tarquino in 2019. The Institute strives to strengthen leadership, team building, communication, and problem-solving skills for current and aspiring leaders.

The HLI Director-in-Residence will play a key leadership role in assisting the Executive Director and the SUNY SAIL leadership in the development and implementation of the Institute program. Hernandez Tarquino will also provide guidance and feedback to current HLI Fellows on their projects and exercises; meet regularly with Fellows; and lead training sessions, including a one-day training seminar for prospective applicants. In addition, Hernandez Tarquino will serve as a mentor to the Fellows and a member of the HLI Steering Committee.