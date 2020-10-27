SUNY: All on-campus students need to test negative for COVID-19 prior to Thanksgiving break

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY officials announced a system-wide policy Tuesday which will require all on-campus students to test negative for COVID-19 before leaving for Thanksgiving break.

Officials say that most campuses are transitioning to fully remote after the holiday break and this policy will “prevent potential community COVID-19 spread.”

“As in-person classes and instruction come to a close next month, tens of thousands of students will travel across the state and country to be with their families and complete their fall courses remotely,” said SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras in a press release. “By requiring all students to test negative before leaving, we are implementing a smart, sensible policy that protects students’ families and hometown communities and drastically reduces the chances of COVID-19 community spread. While we understand there is a lot of focus on plans for the spring semester, we must first finish this semester safely. I want to thank our students for the phenomenal effort during these difficult times as well as SUNY health policy experts for helping us create this guidance that ensures a safe wind down of the fall semester.”

The policy mandates that all students who are using on-campus facilities in any capacity test negative for COVID-19 within the 10 days prior to leaving campus. Officials say campuses must develop schedules that conduct the test as close to a student’s departure date as possible. That means SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities will test about 140,000 students over a 10-day period preceding Thanksgiving break.

