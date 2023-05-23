ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many New York counties have issued states of emergency in response to the anticipation of asylum seekers.

Steuben County officials have responded to the migrant crisis, saying they have not issued a state of emergency and that they have important reasons not to do it.

In a release sent out by the county, they said that a state of emergency is improper at this time, and they have received no indication that asylum seekers will be placed in the county in the near future. Officials add that local states of emergency have a maximum time limit of 30 days, and if they were to declare a state of emergency too early, it could have negative impacts later on.

Steuben County officials acknowledge that the county lacks the infrastructure to support an influx of asylum seekers and will continue to monitor the situation, saying if such an influx was planned, the county would take the necessary steps, including issuing a state of emergency.

This announcement comes after some counties, such as Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties, declared a state of emergency during the migrant influx, with Orleans County citing a “housing crisis.”