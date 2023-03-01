ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A stay was granted by the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division on Tuesday in relation to the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, according to court documents.

This was done at the request of the NYS Health Department after a state Supreme Court judge struck down a statewide mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in early January.

Judge Gerard Neri wrote in a ruling that according to court documents, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and the health department overstepped their authority by mandating a vaccine that’s not included in state public health law.

The mandate protects people most at-risk for serious symptoms and the people who care for them, the health agency said in a statement to The Associated Press.

In court paperwork, the plaintiffs argue the adoption of a permanent mandate was an overstep of powers, after the former governor’s emergency powers were rescinded in 2021.