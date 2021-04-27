State lawmakers to repeal Gov. Cuomo’s order mandating food with alcohol purchase

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Leaders from New York’s Senate Majority says they plan to suspend executive orders passed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the heights of the pandemic to continue the reopening process.

A statement from the Democrats says repeals Wednesday will include the governor’s orders requiring food to be sold with alcohol, along with penalties, compliance rules, and group regulations that inhibit vaccine access.

The food-alcohol service executive order, put in place by Gov. Cuomo last July, mandated that patrons order “substantive” food in order to receive alcohol at bars and restaurants throughout the state.

A midnight curfew remains for alcohol and food service businesses, and a 1 a.m. curfew for catered events throughout New York state.

Democrats also say they’ll restore provisions in the Public Officers Law for volunteers to increase transparency. Those taking on significant government work with little to no compensation will be treated as Public Officers to comply with disclosure and transparency rules.

“New Yorkers have stepped up to take the appropriate safety precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “As more New Yorkers continue to get vaccinated, and our infection rates continue to decline, it is time to begin removing certain restrictions and regulations that are no longer necessary, so we can safely reopen and rebuild our state’s economy. We ask New Yorkers to continue to heed public health guidance as it relates to mask-wearing, observe social distancing precautions, and get vaccinated so that we don’t lose ground in our recovery.”

Cuomo advisor Rich Azzopardi responded via Twitter:

Re: ‘Timely and Accurate Administration of Vaccines’ half those regulations were already repealed as supply increased. The rest are going to be in the EO allowing open walk-ups at state sites starting Thursday. https://t.co/Z8IXUuAVee — Rich Azzopardi (@RichAzzopardi) April 27, 2021

