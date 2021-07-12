State police ticket 1,070 Finger Lakes drivers over July 4th weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Police announced the results of the July Fourth weekend crackdown campaign.
The enforcement campaign ticketed 1,070 motorists in the Finger Lakes region and issued 10,238 tickets statewide between Friday July 2 and Monday July 5.
“Putting others in danger by driving impaired is unacceptable in the State of New York and those who do it will be held accountable,” stated Governor Cuomo. “Thank you to the women and men of law enforcement around the state who patrol our streets to keep us safe. Lives were saved this holiday weekend because of your hard work and dedication to the people you serve.”
During the campaign, Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, targeted reckless and aggressive driving, and ticketed distracted drivers who used handheld electronic devices.
A breakdown of violations by troop is listed below:
|roop
|Region
|Speed
|DWI Arrests(# of persons)
|Distracted Driving
|Child Restraint/Seat Belt
|Move Over
|TotalTickets(includes other violations)
|A
|Western NY
|435
|19
|22
|105
|8
|1,160
|B
|North Country
|143
|8
|4
|16
|5
|540
|C
|Southern Tier
|340
|9
|12
|40
|13
|702
|D
|Central NY
|294
|16
|12
|41
|5
|847
|E
|Finger Lakes
|360
|17
|13
|83
|6
|1,070
|F
|Upper Hudson Valley
|425
|42
|40
|154
|13
|1,319
|G
|Capital Region
|335
|11
|21
|68
|6
|838
|K
|Lower Hudson Valley
|753
|37
|13
|64
|17
|1,395
|L
|Long Island
|134
|18
|25
|15
|16
|457
|NYC
|New York City
|37
|3
|9
|20
|1
|468
|T
|NYS Thruway
|739
|15
|31
|65
|42
|1,442
Troopers arrested 195 people for DWI and investigated 648 crashes, including 122 personal injury crashes and two fatalities.