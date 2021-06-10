State Police looking for suspect in shooting of trooper, considered armed and dangerous

COLESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Law enforcement members say they are searching the area in Colesville for a 34-year-old Jason D. Johnson, who they say shot a New York State Trooper.

The suspect is 5’7″ and approximately 160 pounds. Police say his hair is longer than pictured and that Johnson was last seen in the East Windsor Road area near Thorn Hill.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and if you see him you should not approach and call 911 immediately.

Officials say it’s possible that Johnson may be operating a 1996 Ford F-250 pick-up truck, blue in color with the NY license plate HZV7759.

State Police responded to East Windsor Road in Colesville to check on the welfare of an individual and that the trooper was shot by the suspect but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.