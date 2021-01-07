State Police ‘harden’ security around New York Capitol

RochesterFirst
by: Johan Sheridan
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NEWS10 has been receiving reports that some of the New York State Capitols entrances and adjacent roads are blocked off on Thursday.
State Police gave the following statement to NEWS10:
“Given recent events in Washington and across the country, State Police has, out of an abundance of caution, taken steps to harden security in and around the State Capitol. These restrictions are in place until further notice.”William DuffyDirector of Public InformationNew York State Police
“Given recent events in Washington and across the country, State Police has, out of an abundance of caution, taken steps to harden security in and around the State Capitol. These restrictions are in place until further notice.”