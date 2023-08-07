ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)–Governor Kathy Hochul said the New York State Education Department and the New York City Mayor’s Office would be holding a meeting on Monday regarding asylum seeker children. News 10 is waiting for details from that meeting.

However, when asked by reporters on Thursday about the issue, this is what the governor had to say.

“I just spoke to Commissioner Betty Rosa and she informed me that there are some school districts that have capacity more than others and you also want to make sure there’s the proper language skills being taught there,” said Hochul. “Where English is a second language, you need specialized teachers.”

When it comes to education funding, $34.5 billion was allocated in the state budget.

“School districts do have the resources that I hope they’ll use for mental health services, but also those that have migrant students sent to them as well,” said Hochul.

“I think certainly resources and money is a part of it,” said Assemblyman Brian Mahar. “But I think we really ought to talk to non-profits and other agencies that might be able to assist in this matter as well.”

News10 reached out to the New York State Education Department and Mayor Eric Adams’ Office about the meeting, but is still awaiting a response.