ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State leaders are calling upon the US Department of Agriculture to approve emergency funding for several counties after May’s deep freeze led to crops across the state being damaged.

Back in May, the National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for the Finger Lakes region. According to the New York State Farm Agency, several counties — including Ontario and Wayne — saw acres of fruits being destroyed.

The most common crops that were reported to be destroyed were grapes and apples. In Ontario County, apricots were also hit especially hard by the freeze.

Vineyards across the state also reported losses ranging from five to 100%, as farmers in the Finger Lakes said this year’s frost was one of the worst.

New York’s leaders are asking for a Federal Agriculture Disaster Designation for the 31 counties whose crops were affected by the freeze.

“With farmers still suffering from the staggering crop losses from the May freeze, it is imperative USDA expeditiously approve a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for the 31 impacted counties,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

We can’t leave New York’s beautiful orchards and renowned wine country out in the cold right as harvest season begins,” added Senator Chuck Schumer. “The USDA must do everything in their power to provide swift relief to our hardworking growers and I will keep fighting to deliver that support.”

If approved, the Department of Agriculture will make critical relief available through FSA loans. Producers in New York would be able to borrow up to 100% of the amount of production or physical losses to a maximum of $500,000.