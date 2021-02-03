State lawmakers draft subpoena to investigate New York nursing homes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Republican lawmakers say they want the state to be held accountable.

This comes after a report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James that says nursing home COVID-19 deaths were under reported by 50%.

When the news broke, Republicans called for the State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker’s resignation.

In response to the report, Dr. Zucker said the statistics can be misleading, as the number of deaths does not change, just if that person died in a nursing home or hospital.

“New York State Department of Health has always publicly reported the number of fatalities within hospitals irrespective of the residence of the patient, and separately reported the number of fatalities within nursing home facilities and has been clear about the nature of that reporting… The word ‘undercount’ implies there are more total fatalities than have been reported; this is factually wrong.”

— New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker

The lawmakers have drafted a subpoena to start a formal investigation and they want their democratic colleagues to sign.

“It shouldn’t have taken a report to wake Albany up. We can’t let the moment pass without taking real action,” Sen. Sue Serino said.

“Basically she (AG James) gave an important part of the puzzle that was missing,” Sen. Jim Tedisco said. “Hospitals save people, they cough contagion in nursing homes for the most part. “

Dr. Zucker was scheduled to meet with lawmakers today, but that meeting was postponed for later in the month.