State fair to ban outdoor smoking in 2022

ONONDAGA COUNTY (WTEN) – The Great New York State Fair will ban smoking on nearly the entire Fairgrounds for the 2022 Fair. Officials say the new policy will only cover the Fair, but smoking policies for non-fair will remain the responsibility of individual event promoters in accordance with state law.

According to fair officials, small spaces will be created, designated outdoor smoking areas to increase the comfort of fairgoers. Smoking is already prohibited by law inside Fairgrounds’ buildings and by policy at the Fair’s Chevy Court and Chevy Park concert venues. Locations for the designated areas are to be determined they say.

Officials said they’re pleased to take this action to make the Fair as comfortable and family-friendly as possible for everyone. Founded in 1841, the Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, while providing top-quality entertainment. The 2022 Fair is scheduled to run from August 24, 2022, through September 5, 2022.