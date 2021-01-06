St. Lawrence Health System finalizes affiliation with Rochester Regional Health

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence Health System has finalized their affiliation with a hospital in Rochester.

St. Lawerence Health System and Rochester Regional Health have announced that they have received all approvals and finalized affiliation. The affiliation is specifically between Rochester Regional and St. Lawrence Health in Potsdam, N.Y.

According to St. Lawrence, the affiliation will allow the Health System to remain local to the North Country, but will permit access to Rochester Regional’s electronic health record system. Additionally, the affiliation will give SLHS in Potsdam access to Rochester’s population health management programs.

Rochester Regional has also agreed to invest in capital improvements at St. Lawrence Health in Potsdam and assist in recruiting and retaining physicians in the area.

St. Lawrence President David Acker commented on the announcement.

“This relationship with Rochester Regional will allow St. Lawrence Health System to continue to elevate the standard of care delivered throughout St. Lawrence County,” said Acker. “The lengthy and collaborative due diligence approval process allowed both health systems to fully appreciate the synergies that exist, and to confirm our shared vision for bringing the highest quality healthcare to those who need it.”

Additionally Rochester Regional President and CEO Eric Bieber shared his excitement regarding the affiliation.

“This was a deliberate decision by both health systems as we looked far and wide to find a partner that culturally, financially and clinically complements us,” shared Bieber. “Rochester Regional and St. Lawrence will work together to strengthen the care that is delivered in the North Country communities served by St. Lawrence Health System.”

The affiliation between Rochester Regional Health and St. Lawrence Health in Potsdam was officially confirmed on January 5, 2020.