South Carolina man arrested, accused of having sexual contact with a minor in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from South Carolina was arrested this week following an investigation on abuse reports.

On June 9, New York State Police in Alexandria Bay arrested Daniel R. Hitchcock, 51, from Pawley’s Island, South Carolina on several abuse charges.

According to State Police, Hitchcock is accused of having sexual contact with a female under the age of 15 in the town of Clayton, New York.

Hitchcock was arrested on the following chagres:

  • Criminal Sex Act in the third degree, E-felony
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child, A-misdemeanor
  • Three counts of Sexual Abuse in the third degree, B-misdemeanor

Hitchcock was remanded to the Jefferson County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in Jefferson County Court.

