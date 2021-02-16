Siena Poll: Strong approval for Gov. Cuomo’s handling of pandemic, Biden’s relief plan

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — Voters approve the job Gov. Andrew Cuomo is doing to address the coronavirus pandemic 61-34% — down slightly from 63-32% last month, according to a recent Siena Poll.

Cuomo and COVID-19

In terms of specific aspects of how he handled the pandemic, Cuomo gets positive grades for communicating with New Yorkers (67-33%) and providing accurate information (61-36%). He gets mixed grades for managing the vaccine rollout (48-49%) and implementing the right plans for reopening New York.

On the other hand, voters give Cuomo a negative grade, 39-55%, on making public all data about COVID-19 deaths of nursing home patients.

“Voters — especially Democrats — continue to give Cuomo strong marks for his overall handling of the pandemic,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement.

“While Democrats are positive about Cuomo’s handling of the vaccine rollout and his plans to reopen New York, Republicans are overwhelming negative, and independents are negative as well.

“When it comes to making public the data about the deaths of nursing home patients – the issue on which voters most harshly grade Cuomo – he only gets approval from 54% of Democrats, while 81% of Republicans and 63% of independents give him negative grades. New York City voters are closely divided but downstate suburbanites and upstaters give Cuomo negative grades.”

Cuomo has a 56-39% favorability rating, little changed from 57-39% in January. His job performance rating is 51-47%, down from 56-42% in January. Currently, 46% of voters say they are prepared to re-elect Cuomo if he runs for re-election in 2022 and 45% say they would ‘prefer someone else,’ down a little from 48-42% in November.

Overwhelming support for Biden’s $1.9T COVID Relief Plan

New Yorkers strongly support President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, 75-18%, as well as strongly supporting many of its specific proposals.

Three-quarters of New Yorkers — including 91% of Democrats, 71% of independents and 45% of Republicans — support Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, even though they “may or may not agree with all of the components.”

Greenberg added that other than Republicans and conservatives, at least two thirds of every other demographic group support the plan.

“Interestingly, while Republicans are break-even on the overall package, they support – and in several cases, strongly support – each of six components of the plan,” Greenberg said. “At least 82% of Democrats and at least 62% of independents support each of those components.”

16% of voters has already been vaccinated; 22% not planning on getting vaccinated

So far, 16% of voters say they’ve been vaccinated, 59% plan to get vaccinated, and 22% say they do not plan to get vaccinated.

“While between 12-19% of voters from every region and party have been vaccinated, with Democrats and upstaters leading the way, there are distinct racial and income disparities in this early vaccination period,” Greenberg said. “Although 20% of white voters have been vaccinated, only 10% of Black voters and 5% of Latino voters have been. Only 9% earning less than $50,000 have been vaccinated, compared to 14% who earn between $50,000 and $100,000, and 25% of those earning over $100,000.”

According to Greenberg, 17% of Democrats and 21% of independents do not plan to get vaccinated and 35% of Republicans say they will pass on the vaccine. When it comes to a breakdown in terms of race, 18% of white voters, 34% of Latino voters and 37% of Black voters say they don’t plan on getting vaccinated.

*This Siena College poll was concluded Thursday, Feb. 11, prior to the most recent round of news coverage on the report released by the New York Post, and the final verdict in the impeachment trial of former President Trump.

