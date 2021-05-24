Siena Poll: Cuomo’s favorability, re-elect ratings edge up

MANHASSET, NEW YORK – MAY 06: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Coronavirus Briefing At Northwell Feinstein Institute For Medical Research on May 06, 2020 in Manhasset, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York voters say that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should not resign however in voters’ early thoughts on the 2022 Gubernatorial Race, Cuomo didn’t do as well as Attorney General Letitia James or an “unnamed Democrat.”

According to the latest Siena Poll, voters now say Gov. Andrew Cuomo should not resign by a 49-41% margin, compared to a 51-37% majority who said he should not resign last month.

Cuomo’s favorability rating is 44-48%, up from 40-52% last month. His job performance rating is negative 42-55%, from 42-56% in April. Right now, 37% are prepared to re-elect Cuomo if he runs next year, compared to 53% who prefer ‘someone else,’ up from 33-57% last month. By 58-35%, voters approve of Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic, down a little from 60-32% in April.

“To determine how voters view Cuomo this month, one has to look at a pint glass with 8 oz. of liquid and decide if the glass is half full or half empty,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement. “Cuomo defenders will point to the uptick in his favorability and re-elect ratings, that a solid majority continues to approve of his handling of the pandemic, and more voters still say he should not resign rather than resign immediately. His favorability and job ratings, they might note, are better than February 2020, the month before the pandemic.”

In a generic Democrat verse Republican 2022 gubernatorial matchup, the poll Democrat governor leads 55-29%. When asked Cuomo verse a Republican, voters side with Cuomo 48-38%. And when asked Attorney General Letitia James verse a Republican, voters favor James 46-29%.

Sneak peek at voters’ early thoughts on 2022 Gubernatorial Race in Blue New York

Greenberg says that when asked to choose between an unnamed Democrat and an unnamed Republican as their preference for Governor in 2022, the results – a 55-29% Democratic lead – reflect New York’s overwhelming Democratic enrollment advantage. That 26-point lead is built by 87% of Democrats siding with the Democrat, 78% of Republicans siding with the Republican, and independents being virtually evenly divided.

When voters were told that the Democrat was Cuomo running against an unnamed Republican, the race tightens significantly. Cuomo leads the generic Republican, 48-38%, a 10-point lead. And when voters were told that the Democrat was James running against an unnamed Republican, James leads 46-29%, a 17-point lead.

“While James does better than Cuomo against an unnamed Republican with nearly every demographic group, it’s independent voters that stand out. Independent voters side with James by three points over an unnamed Republican, while the unnamed Republican beats Cuomo by 18 points with independents,” Greenberg said. “Cuomo leads among Black voters by 47 points and he trails with white voters by nine points. However, James leads among Black voters by 61 points and she leads among white voters by five points.”

Strong support to require college students be vaccinated; As 2/3 now say worst of Pandemic is over

Voters support a law, 62-32%, to require college students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning for fall 2021 semester. By a 69-19% margin, voters say the worst of the pandemic is over rather than still to come, up from 60-27% in April, 65-23% in March and 46-36% in February.