NEW YORK (AP) — Five people have been injured, one critically, after a shooting on Coney Island’s iconic boardwalk.

The shooting occurred early Sunday when a gunman opened fire at about 2 a.m. at the Brooklyn landmark.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the back. Three others — a 19-year-old man and two women aged 26 and 27 — were shot in the leg.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the chin and was in stable condition, police said.

Police hadn’t named a suspect or released a possible motive in the shooting.