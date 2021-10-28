‘Sex crime’ misdemeanor complaint filed against former Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is the subject of a misdemeanor complaint.

The complaint was filed Monday on behalf of a woman who claims Cuomo “intentionally and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place[d] his hand under [her] blouse shirt” and onto her left breast, “for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires.”

The incident allegedly happened on the afternoon of December 7, 2020. A similar accusation is detailed in Attorney General Letitia James’ report on the investigation into accusations against Cuomo. Cuomo resigned as governor after that damning report alleged that he harassed 11 women.

According to that report, a woman referred to as Executive Assistant No. 1 claimed Cuomo slid his hand up her blouse, “cupp[ing her] breast” over her bra. She said she did not push the governor away or tell anyone about the incident out of fear of losing her job or even being arrested if she were to slap him.

While the complaint filed Monday detailed an incident that allegedly happened on December 7, the accusation detailed in attorney general’s report is dated to sometime after November 16. “Executive Assistant #1 did not remember the exact date of the incident,” the report says, “but recalled that it was around when she was tasked with photographing a document, and provided a copy of the photograph to us that was dated November 16, 2020.”

A criminal summons was issued Thursday evening for Cuomo to appear in Albany City Court on November 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Cuomo’s spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, released a statement Thursday evening, saying, “’Accidentally’ filing a criminal charge without notification and consent of the prosecuting body doesn’t pass the laugh test and this process reeks of Albany politics and perhaps worse. The fact that the AG — as predicted — is about to announce a run for governor is lost on no one. The truth about what happened with this cowboy sheriff will come out.”

Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin, released a statement Thursday evening, saying, “Governor Cuomo has never assaulted anyone, and Sheriff Apple’s motives here are patently improper. Sheriff Apple didn’t even tell the District Attorney what he was doing. But Apple’s behavior is no surprise given (1) his August 7 press conference where he essentially pronounced the Governor guilty before doing an investigation, and (2) his Office’s leaking of grand jury information. This is not professional law enforcement; this is politics.”

James released a statement Thursday evening, saying, “From the moment my office received the referral to investigate allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, we proceeded without fear or favor. The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

