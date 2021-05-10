Sen. Schumer urges businesses to apply for COVID-19 vaccine grants

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is encouraging New York governmental agencies and nonprofits to apply for COVID-19 vaccine outreach grants.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and it’s designed to help pay for workers in communities where vaccination rates are low.

“So we’re alerting all of the groups across New York, as well as local governments across the New York, New Jersey Metropolitan area and across New York state,” Schumer said.

“If you have a decent plan to increase the number of people who are getting the vaccines, apply and the money will be there. If you have a good plan, you can get it.”

Over $250 million is available. Over 7 million people are fully vaccinated in New York State.