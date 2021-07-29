Sen. Schumer: Proposed infrastructure deal would bring jobs, billions in funding for New York projects

WASHINGTON (WETM/AP) — Billions of dollars in funding could be coming to New York as President Biden’s infrastructure proposal heads to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The nearly $1 trillion bill was passed in the Senate 67-32 with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Senate Democrats.

U.S. Senator Majority Leader Charles Schumer says the bill “delivers huge for New York and will advance critical projects.”

“The bipartisan infrastructure deal will be a building and jobs boon for critical New York needs from Plattsburgh to Jamestown, and everywhere in between,” said Senator Schumer. “Whether it’s critical bridge or highway repairs, safety improvements at our airports or for water systems, this deal represents massive investments that will rebuild and revive the Empire State’s infrastructure. From clean drinking water to upgraded sewer to repairing bridges and highways, there is more work to be done, but billions are on the way to move on it and create good jobs while advancing critical projects.”

Schumer detailed the ‘federal pot’ as it relates to funding that New York will receive for transit, passenger rail, highways, airports and water.

Highway Funding :

Specifically for New York:

· $11.5 billion for the usual reauthorization apportionments

· $142 million for EV charging infrastructure

· $1.9 billion from a new vehicular bridge repair formula program

Airport funding:

Nationally, $25 billion; $937,030,865 for New York.

Airport Name Total Albany International $28,662,945 Plattsburgh International $7,634,940 Columbia County $1,480,000 Saratoga County $1,480,000 Floyd Bennett Memorial $1,480,000 Schenectady County $1,480,000 Adirondack Regional $1,480,000 Fulton County $790,000 Ticonderoga Municipal $550,000 Piseco $550,000 Lake Placid $550,000 Malone-Dufort $550,000 Syracuse Hancock International $27,339,820 Ogdensburg International $5,101,240 Watertown International $5,084,660 Massena International-Richards Field $1,480,000 Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field $1,480,000 Griffiss International $1,480,000 Oswego County $790,000 Cortland County-Chase Field $790,000 Hamilton Municipal $790,000 Greater Rochester International $27,038,025 Penn Yan $1,480,000 Perry-Warsaw $790,000 Finger Lakes Regional $790,000 Dansville Municipal $790,000 Genesee County $790,000 Canandaigua $790,000 Westchester County $22,597,580 New York Stewart International $12,499,175 Orange County $790,000 Sullivan County International $790,000 Warwick Municipal $790,000 Joseph Y Resnick $790,000 Hudson Valley Regional $790,000 Long Island MacArthur $21,595,630 Republic $3,735,000 Francis S Gabreski $1,480,000 East Hampton $1,480,000 Brookhaven $1,480,000 Elizabeth Field $550,000 Bayport Aerodrome $550,000 John F Kennedy International $294,682,575 La Guardia $150,008,970 Elmira/Corning Regional $8,555,765 Ithaca Tompkins Regional $7,151,415 Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field $5,143,250 Corning-Painted Post $790,000 Tri-Cities $790,000 Wellsville Municipal Airport, Tarantine Field $790,000 Sidney Municipal $790,000 Albert S. Nader Regional $790,000 Lt Warren Eaton $790,000 Cattaraugus County-Olean $790,000 Hornell Municipal $550,000 Buffalo Niagara International $37,509,535 Niagara Falls International $7,532,740 Chautauqua County/Dunkirk $790,000 Chautauqua County/Jamestown $790,000 NY Total $937,030,865

Rail Purpose Amount Objective(Sub-Account) Notes Account Amtrak -National Network $16 Billion $16B for Amtrak national capital backlog needs $688 million: will save NYS its contribution to replacing the Amtrak railcars that operate upstate. Amtrak National Network Grant Account Amtrak -Northeast Corridor (NEC) $6 billion $6B for Amtrak NEC capital backlog ($3B for sole use, and $3B shared use capital renewal backlog) Some will go to Gateway Amtrak NEC Grant Account Northeast Corridor Modernization $24 billion $24B for NEC modernization through NECC Connect 2035 backlog/improvements plan These are competitive grants that Gateway, Metro-North Penn Access, and East River Tunnels can compete for Fed-State Partnership Grant Program (NEC set-aside) Intercity passenger rail $12 billion $12B for development of corridor services (new/ upgraded, including high speed rail) Fed-State Partnership Grant Program (non-NEC set-aside) Total: $59 Billion

NEW YORK WATER:

· Tens of billions for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund that can be used for grants or to forgive loans so that New York State can ensure communities have the clean drinking water they deserve

· $10 billion carve out within the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for PFAS, 1,4-Dioxane, and other emerging contaminants to help communities in Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and across New York State.

· Billions for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund that can be utilized by New York communities to address sewer overflow and other wastewater issues

The White House released a summary of the total spending from the bill on Wednesday.

— $110 billion for roads and bridges. The $40 billion for bridges is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate highway system

— $39 billion for public transit. The money would be used to modernize bus and subway fleets and bring new service to communities. That’s about $10 billion less than senators negotiating the agreement had originally designated.

— $66 billion for passenger and freight rail. The money would be used to reduce Amtrak’s maintenance backlog, improve Amtrak’s 457-mile-long Northeast Corridor as well as other routes and make safety improvements to rail grade crossings.

— $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations, which the administration says is critical to accelerating the use of electric vehicles to curb climate change.

— $5 billion for the purchase of electric school buses and hybrids, reducing reliance on school buses that run on diesel fuel.

— $17 billion for ports and $25 billion for airports to reduce congestion and address maintenance backlogs.

— $55 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure, including funding to replace all of the nation's service lines using lead pipe.

— $65 billion to expand broadband access, a particular problem for rural areas and tribal communities. Most of the money would be made available through grants to states.

— $21 billion to clean up superfund and brownfield sites, reclaim abandoned mine land and cap obsolete gas wells.

— $73 billion for modernizing the nation’s electric grid and expanding the use of renewable energy.

And here’s a breakdown of pay-fors in a Republican summary of the plan:

— Tapping about $205 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief aid. Congress has provided about $4.7 trillion in emergency assistance in response to the pandemic.

— Drawing on about $53 billion in unemployment insurance aid that the federal government was providing to supplement state unemployment insurance. Dozens of states are declining to take the federal supplement.

— Drawing on about $49 billion by further delaying a Medicare rule giving beneficiaries rebates that now go to insurers and middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers. The trade association for drug manufacturers argued that the rule would help reduce patients’ out-of-pocket costs, but the Congressional Budget Office had projected that it would increase taxpayer costs by $177 billion over 10 years.

— Raising an estimated $87 billion in spectrum auctions for 5G services.

— Restarting a tax on chemical manufacturers that had expired in 1995, raising about $13 billion. The money had been used to help fund the cleanup of Superfund sites. Also, selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve would add about $6 billion.

— Strengthening tax enforcement when it comes to cryptocurrencies, raising about $28 billion.

— Relying on projected economic growth from the investments to bring in about $56 billion.