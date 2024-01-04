ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Chuck Schumer announced a first-time cap on senior Medicare Part D prescription drugs in New York State.

As of January 1, 2024, one of the most significant changes made in the Inflation Reduction Act was creating an annual cap on prescription drug out-of-pocket costs in Medicare Part D with costs capped at $3,300. Vaccinations will also be free and insulin is capped at $35 for those on Medicare. Schumer said Thursday the total cap will go even lower the following year in 2025 to a $2,000 out-of-pocket cap on prescription drugs.

Each year, around 1 in 25 seniors spend above this cap on prescription drugs, Schumer said.

“We are already seeing the Inflation Reduction Act help our seniors save on healthcare costs whether it be the $35 cap on insulin for those on Medicare, going after big pharma with new tools to negotiate drug prices, or making vaccines free, including the shingles vaccine, which has already saved thousands of New Yorkers hundreds of dollars every month,” Schumer said. “This is just what the doctor ordered to help New York seniors get the healthcare they need.”