ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of Veterans Day this weekend, officials want more veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances to apply for health benefits.

It’s part of the Honoring Our Pact Act, which helps provide expanded health care to those who have suffered from these things. Officials claim burn pit-related medical conditions are presumptively service-connected, meaning veterans no longer have to provide proof.

“We believe that 3.5 million veterans are eligible,” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “and only 500,000 have applied. So that means that we have a significant amount to go. So arguably many of those people will be in New York.”

So far more than 26,000 New Yorkers have filed claims, but officials say thousands more are eligible for these benefits. If you or any veteran you know is interested in learning more, click here.