Update at 10:15 p.m. on 9-11-23: Utica Police have confirmed that Lynch — the security guard shot at Proctor High School in Utica — has now been released from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Update at 12:05 p.m. on 9-11-23: Utica Police have released that the victim, Jeff Lynch, is recovering well and is could be released from the hospital soon.

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Utica police responded to a shooting at Proctor High School that happened after a football game between Proctor and Binghamton on Saturday, September 9 around 4:10 p.m.

A fight broke out in the student parking lot following the game. Police and campus security were then called to the scene. The fight escalated and shots were fired.

One victim was struck, police confirmed on their Facebook page. The victim was a campus security officer who was shot in the head.

He was rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition, according to Utica Police Department Chief Mark Williams. He is currently expected to make a full recovery, according to UPD.

Utica police announced on Sunday, September 10, that a 16-year-old male suspect was taken into custody. He is charged with:

Attempted Murder in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a weapon in the third degree (School Grounds)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Use of a Firearm in the first degree

He is not a Proctor student, but is enrolled in an alternative education program, UPD says.

His name cannot be released since he is a minor, but Utica police say they will work with the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute the suspect as an adult.

On Saturday night, Utica City School District Superintendent Kathleen Davis announced that there will be no activities at Utica Proctor on Sunday.

No afterschool activities will be allowed on Monday, September 11, and all Proctor students will need to show a student ID to get into the school building.

Davis also announced that all schools in the district are in a lockout, meaning only students and staff will be allowed into schools. Parents picking up their children will need to call the school ahead and wait for their child.

