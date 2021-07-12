Schumer wants NRA investigated for bankruptcy fraud

NEW YORK (WROC) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate the National Rifle Association.

Sen. Schumer says the organization is spending millions of dollars on ads to block gun reform legislation, despite having filed for bankruptcy in January.

The senator wants the DOJ to investigate the NRA’s actions to establish if it committed bankruptcy fraud.

NRA claimed they were ‘bankrupt’ to escape the NY Attorney General’s jurisdiction



But they’ve been spending millions on ads, mailers, texts, TV, & more to stop common sense gun reforms



The U.S. Department of Justice must investigate if NRA committed fraud or other offenses ASAP — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 11, 2021

“At the same time they’re saying they’re bankrupt, they’re spending millions of dollars in ads to stop universal background checks.,” Sen. Schumer said. “They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with such blatant, blatant dishonesty.”

Schumer added the organization’s spending includes a $2 million ad campaign in 12 states this past April.