Schumer asks for billions in mental health help

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is asking for more funding for mental health challenges.



Schumer is asking the federal government to release $5 billion promised in the American Relief bill to fund mental health assistance programs.

Schumer says, on average, more people are reporting struggling with mental health symptoms, such as depression, anxiety, and drug use than this time last year.

“The bottom line is this can’t wait. This has been a silent, silent stealth illness, mental illness that has dramatically increased with COVID. And if we let it fester, if we do nothing about it, it will get worse, and it will take our society a lot longer to get back to normal. “

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is in charge of releasing the funds.