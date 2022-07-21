ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and misappropriating the funds of a veteran declared legally incompetent.

64-year-old JoAnne Natalie of Saratoga Springs was arraigned on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The indictment also requests Natalie forfeit $50,174.42, the amount she is alleged to have stolen.

These charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.

Natalie was released after her arraignment pending trial. This case is being investigated by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General.