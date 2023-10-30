SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another pair of legends have booked a date at the newly renamed, Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview.

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd will rock the amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

The Outlaws will be opening the concert.

“With a catalog of over 60 albums, billions of streams, and tens of millions of records sold, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remain a cultural icon that appeal to all generations,” said Live Nation.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. If you’re interested in pre-sale, it begins on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m., and will be available until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

“They have sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (by Keith Richards, no less) and have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms,” added Live Nation.

The duo is stopping in Syracuse as part of the The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.

Can’t see them in Syracuse? Here are some other New York stops they’re making: