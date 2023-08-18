ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Supreme Court judge has ordered that the state Office of Cannabis Management must stop processing retail cannabis licenses for a little while longer.

The initial pause came in early August, after a group of New York State veterans filed a lawsuit against OCM and their Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary licensing program, claiming it violates the 2019 Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, which says the state must implement an equity plan.

With this latest ruling, OCM can not process or approve any new CAURD license applications. Any licenses that were set before August 7 can move forward.

The OCM has until August 22 to submit a list of businesses which have already met requirements.