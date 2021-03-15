REPORT: New York ranked state with 8th most Medicaid coverage

New York State

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — Medicaid coverage in New York has been ranked the eighth highest nationwide.

A recent report, 2021’s States with the Most and Least Medicaid Coverage, conducted by WalletHub compared all 50 states across 12 key metrics with data sets ranging from total Medicaid spending per low-income population, adult care quality ad eligibility level of children.

According to the report, as of September 2020, over 70 million Americans were enrolled in Medicaid. However, the study determined that Massachusetts had the most Medicaid coverage, and Georgia had the least.

Source: WalletHub

New York was determined to have the eighth most Medicaid coverage, with high rankings in quality, spending and enrollment. Specific findings are listed below:

  • 3rd highest adults Medicaid eligibility level
  • 4th highest Medicaid spending per low-income population
  • 4th highest Medicaid enrollment per low-income population
  • 5th highest overall quality
  • 7th for adult care quality
  • 10th for total spending
  • 17th for eligibility and enrollment

Full rankings are detailed in the following chart.

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Spending Quality Eligibility & Enrollment 
1Massachusetts76.441112
2Rhode Island69.32572
3Vermont68.994316
4Pennsylvania68.246621
5Connecticut68.098219
6Washington68.061147
7California68.0431114
8New York66.4310517
9Oregon64.68151011
10Louisiana64.4221171
11Alaska62.5512413
12New Jersey62.16133113
13Colorado61.787456
14Delaware59.94161625
15Virginia59.5422384
16New Hampshire58.8392340
17Ohio58.17182227
18Kentucky57.0632278
19Minnesota56.4922449
20Arizona55.9133329
21West Virginia55.67451310
22Hawaii55.59204022
23Michigan55.47351524
24Indiana55.39252526
25Maryland54.96142139
26Florida54.8628836
27New Mexico54.80273323
28Illinois54.67232829
29Wisconsin53.8631937
30Montana53.4724475
31Utah51.65411831
32Iowa51.59301247
33North Dakota50.98174432
34Texas50.74262645
35Nevada50.51364218
36Kansas50.27391442
37Arkansas50.02374320
38North Carolina49.02432035
39Maine48.95194830
40Missouri47.61293548
41Idaho46.57384915
42South Carolina46.37461938
43Nebraska44.70342950
44Alabama44.36503928
45Mississippi44.15493034
46South Dakota43.14423741
47Wyoming43.10443646
48Tennessee42.83404633
49Oklahoma42.44483444
50Georgia35.33475043

Full findings from the report can be viewed on the WalletHub website.

