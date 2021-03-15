REPORT: New York ranked state with 8th most Medicaid coverage

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — Medicaid coverage in New York has been ranked the eighth highest nationwide.
A recent report, 2021’s States with the Most and Least Medicaid Coverage, conducted by WalletHub compared all 50 states across 12 key metrics with data sets ranging from total Medicaid spending per low-income population, adult care quality ad eligibility level of children.
According to the report, as of September 2020, over 70 million Americans were enrolled in Medicaid. However, the study determined that Massachusetts had the most Medicaid coverage, and Georgia had the least.
New York was determined to have the eighth most Medicaid coverage, with high rankings in quality, spending and enrollment. Specific findings are listed below:
- 3rd highest adults Medicaid eligibility level
- 4th highest Medicaid spending per low-income population
- 4th highest Medicaid enrollment per low-income population
- 5th highest overall quality
- 7th for adult care quality
- 10th for total spending
- 17th for eligibility and enrollment
Full rankings are detailed in the following chart.
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Spending
|Quality
|Eligibility & Enrollment
|1
|Massachusetts
|76.44
|1
|1
|12
|2
|Rhode Island
|69.32
|5
|7
|2
|3
|Vermont
|68.99
|4
|3
|16
|4
|Pennsylvania
|68.24
|6
|6
|21
|5
|Connecticut
|68.09
|8
|2
|19
|6
|Washington
|68.06
|11
|4
|7
|7
|California
|68.04
|3
|11
|14
|8
|New York
|66.43
|10
|5
|17
|9
|Oregon
|64.68
|15
|10
|11
|10
|Louisiana
|64.42
|21
|17
|1
|11
|Alaska
|62.55
|12
|41
|3
|12
|New Jersey
|62.16
|13
|31
|13
|13
|Colorado
|61.78
|7
|45
|6
|14
|Delaware
|59.94
|16
|16
|25
|15
|Virginia
|59.54
|22
|38
|4
|16
|New Hampshire
|58.83
|9
|23
|40
|17
|Ohio
|58.17
|18
|22
|27
|18
|Kentucky
|57.06
|32
|27
|8
|19
|Minnesota
|56.49
|2
|24
|49
|20
|Arizona
|55.91
|33
|32
|9
|21
|West Virginia
|55.67
|45
|13
|10
|22
|Hawaii
|55.59
|20
|40
|22
|23
|Michigan
|55.47
|35
|15
|24
|24
|Indiana
|55.39
|25
|25
|26
|25
|Maryland
|54.96
|14
|21
|39
|26
|Florida
|54.86
|28
|8
|36
|27
|New Mexico
|54.80
|27
|33
|23
|28
|Illinois
|54.67
|23
|28
|29
|29
|Wisconsin
|53.86
|31
|9
|37
|30
|Montana
|53.47
|24
|47
|5
|31
|Utah
|51.65
|41
|18
|31
|32
|Iowa
|51.59
|30
|12
|47
|33
|North Dakota
|50.98
|17
|44
|32
|34
|Texas
|50.74
|26
|26
|45
|35
|Nevada
|50.51
|36
|42
|18
|36
|Kansas
|50.27
|39
|14
|42
|37
|Arkansas
|50.02
|37
|43
|20
|38
|North Carolina
|49.02
|43
|20
|35
|39
|Maine
|48.95
|19
|48
|30
|40
|Missouri
|47.61
|29
|35
|48
|41
|Idaho
|46.57
|38
|49
|15
|42
|South Carolina
|46.37
|46
|19
|38
|43
|Nebraska
|44.70
|34
|29
|50
|44
|Alabama
|44.36
|50
|39
|28
|45
|Mississippi
|44.15
|49
|30
|34
|46
|South Dakota
|43.14
|42
|37
|41
|47
|Wyoming
|43.10
|44
|36
|46
|48
|Tennessee
|42.83
|40
|46
|33
|49
|Oklahoma
|42.44
|48
|34
|44
|50
|Georgia
|35.33
|47
|50
|43
Full findings from the report can be viewed on the WalletHub website.