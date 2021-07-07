Report: Average monthly energy bill in NY is over $300

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Energy bills in New York State continue to heat up.

A recent report released by the personal financial website WalletHub, 2021’s Most and Least Energy-Expensive States, determined energy consumption and costs in each of the 50 states and District of Columbia.

These were compared using a formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

Specifically, the report ranked Connecticut had the highest energy cost of $411 per month, and the District of Columbia had the lowest of $217 per month.

For New Yorkers, the average monthly energy bill was $303, which was the same as Wisconsin and Nebraska.

New York was also found to have the following average monthly electricity bills:

Monthly electricity cost: $102

Monthly natural-gas cost: $68

Monthly motor-fuel cost: $105

Monthly home heating-oil cost: $29

Full rankings and costs are listed in the chart below:

Overall Rank* State Total Energy Cost Monthly Electricity Cost (Rank) Monthly Natural-Gas Cost (Rank) Monthly Motor-Fuel Cost (Rank) Monthly Home Heating-Oil Cost (Rank) 1 Connecticut $411 $166

(3) $46

(11) $124

(45) $74

(4) 2 Wyoming $403 $115

(36) $41

(17) $246

(1) $1

(27) 3 Massachusetts $380 $135

(25) $63

(3) $128

(42) $54

(6) 4 Georgia $374 $155

(8) $41

(18) $179

(5) $0

(45) 5 Alabama $371 $181

(1) $21

(39) $169

(12) $0

(43) 6 Maine $370 $128

(29) $7

(49) $143

(28) $92

(1) 7 Alaska $366 $145

(12) $66

(2) $123

(46) $32

(7) 8 Mississippi $358 $159

(6) $18

(46) $181

(3) $0

(50) 9 Indiana $356 $136

(24) $40

(19) $179

(4) $1

(28) 10 New Hampshire $355 $142

(16) $20

(43) $112

(48) $82

(2) 11 Rhode Island $347 $132

(27) $62

(4) $98

(50) $56

(5) 12 Missouri $346 $137

(21) $40

(20) $169

(11) $0

(38) 13 West Virginia $343 $143

(15) $27

(31) $169

(10) $4

(15) 14 Vermont $338 $118

(33) $17

(47) $128

(41) $74

(3) 15 North Dakota $336 $138

(19) $24

(38) $168

(13) $5

(13) 16 Oklahoma $336 $137

(22) $36

(25) $163

(14) $0

(44) 17 South Carolina $335 $176

(2) $16

(48) $142

(30) $0

(31) 18 Minnesota $328 $111

(41) $44

(14) $170

(8) $3

(19) 19 Texas $326 $157

(7) $21

(41) $148

(23) $0

(48) 20 Virginia $324 $149

(9) $27

(30) $142

(29) $5

(14) 21 South Dakota $322 $141

(17) $26

(34) $151

(21) $3

(17) 22 Nevada $322 $117

(34) $35

(26) $170

(9) $0

(32) 23 Maryland $321 $136

(23) $39

(21) $137

(37) $9

(12) 24 California $321 $107

(44) $38

(23) $175

(6) $0

(39) 25 Kentucky $320 $138

(20) $25

(36) $157

(17) $0

(29) 26 North Carolina $320 $144

(14) $18

(45) $156

(18) $2

(21) 27 Hawaii $319 $160

(4) $5

(50) $154

(20) $0

(51) 28 Arkansas $318 $132

(26) $27

(32) $159

(15) $0

(47) 29 New Jersey $317 $117

(35) $60

(6) $126

(43) $15

(10) 30 Tennessee $316 $149

(10) $21

(40) $147

(24) $0

(37) 31 Michigan $315 $112

(40) $57

(7) $145

(25) $1

(23) 32 Delaware $315 $144

(13) $32

(28) $125

(44) $13

(11) 33 Kansas $314 $128

(28) $46

(10) $140

(33) $0

(41) 34 Pennsylvania $313 $124

(30) $46

(12) $121

(47) $23

(9) 35 Utah $311 $86

(51) $51

(8) $174

(7) $0

(33) 36 New Mexico $310 $92

(49) $29

(29) $189

(2) $0

(42) 37 Ohio $308 $115

(37) $50

(9) $140

(32) $3

(18) 38 Montana $305 $115

(38) $33

(27) $155

(19) $2

(20) 39 Florida $304 $160

(5) $4

(51) $140

(31) $0

(46) 40 New York $303 $102

(46) $68

(1) $105

(49) $29

(8) 41 Wisconsin $303 $110

(42) $41

(16) $148

(22) $4

(16) 42 Nebraska $303 $122

(31) $36

(24) $144

(26) $0

(36) 43 Iowa $301 $119

(32) $38

(22) $143

(27) $1

(25) 44 Louisiana $301 $145

(11) $20

(42) $136

(38) $0

(40) 45 Illinois $300 $101

(47) $61

(5) $138

(35) $0

(35) 46 Idaho $298 $114

(39) $26

(33) $157

(16) $1

(24) 47 Arizona $295 $140

(18) $18

(44) $137

(36) $0

(49) 48 Oregon $275 $110

(43) $25

(37) $140

(34) $1

(26) 49 Colorado $269 $92

(50) $43

(15) $134

(39) $0

(34) 50 Washington $262 $104

(45) $26

(35) $131

(40) $2

(22) 51 District of Columbia $217 $97

(48) $45

(13) $75

(51) $0

(30)

For the full report, visit the WalletHub website.