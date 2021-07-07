Report: Average monthly energy bill in NY is over $300

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Energy bills in New York State continue to heat up.
A recent report released by the personal financial website WalletHub, 2021’s Most and Least Energy-Expensive States, determined energy consumption and costs in each of the 50 states and District of Columbia.
These were compared using a formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.
Specifically, the report ranked Connecticut had the highest energy cost of $411 per month, and the District of Columbia had the lowest of $217 per month.
For New Yorkers, the average monthly energy bill was $303, which was the same as Wisconsin and Nebraska.
New York was also found to have the following average monthly electricity bills:
- Monthly electricity cost: $102
- Monthly natural-gas cost: $68
- Monthly motor-fuel cost: $105
- Monthly home heating-oil cost: $29
Full rankings and costs are listed in the chart below:
|Overall Rank*
|State
|Total Energy Cost
|Monthly Electricity Cost (Rank)
|Monthly Natural-Gas Cost (Rank)
|Monthly Motor-Fuel Cost (Rank)
|Monthly Home Heating-Oil Cost (Rank)
|1
|Connecticut
|$411
|$166
(3)
|$46
(11)
|$124
(45)
|$74
(4)
|2
|Wyoming
|$403
|$115
(36)
|$41
(17)
|$246
(1)
|$1
(27)
|3
|Massachusetts
|$380
|$135
(25)
|$63
(3)
|$128
(42)
|$54
(6)
|4
|Georgia
|$374
|$155
(8)
|$41
(18)
|$179
(5)
|$0
(45)
|5
|Alabama
|$371
|$181
(1)
|$21
(39)
|$169
(12)
|$0
(43)
|6
|Maine
|$370
|$128
(29)
|$7
(49)
|$143
(28)
|$92
(1)
|7
|Alaska
|$366
|$145
(12)
|$66
(2)
|$123
(46)
|$32
(7)
|8
|Mississippi
|$358
|$159
(6)
|$18
(46)
|$181
(3)
|$0
(50)
|9
|Indiana
|$356
|$136
(24)
|$40
(19)
|$179
(4)
|$1
(28)
|10
|New Hampshire
|$355
|$142
(16)
|$20
(43)
|$112
(48)
|$82
(2)
|11
|Rhode Island
|$347
|$132
(27)
|$62
(4)
|$98
(50)
|$56
(5)
|12
|Missouri
|$346
|$137
(21)
|$40
(20)
|$169
(11)
|$0
(38)
|13
|West Virginia
|$343
|$143
(15)
|$27
(31)
|$169
(10)
|$4
(15)
|14
|Vermont
|$338
|$118
(33)
|$17
(47)
|$128
(41)
|$74
(3)
|15
|North Dakota
|$336
|$138
(19)
|$24
(38)
|$168
(13)
|$5
(13)
|16
|Oklahoma
|$336
|$137
(22)
|$36
(25)
|$163
(14)
|$0
(44)
|17
|South Carolina
|$335
|$176
(2)
|$16
(48)
|$142
(30)
|$0
(31)
|18
|Minnesota
|$328
|$111
(41)
|$44
(14)
|$170
(8)
|$3
(19)
|19
|Texas
|$326
|$157
(7)
|$21
(41)
|$148
(23)
|$0
(48)
|20
|Virginia
|$324
|$149
(9)
|$27
(30)
|$142
(29)
|$5
(14)
|21
|South Dakota
|$322
|$141
(17)
|$26
(34)
|$151
(21)
|$3
(17)
|22
|Nevada
|$322
|$117
(34)
|$35
(26)
|$170
(9)
|$0
(32)
|23
|Maryland
|$321
|$136
(23)
|$39
(21)
|$137
(37)
|$9
(12)
|24
|California
|$321
|$107
(44)
|$38
(23)
|$175
(6)
|$0
(39)
|25
|Kentucky
|$320
|$138
(20)
|$25
(36)
|$157
(17)
|$0
(29)
|26
|North Carolina
|$320
|$144
(14)
|$18
(45)
|$156
(18)
|$2
(21)
|27
|Hawaii
|$319
|$160
(4)
|$5
(50)
|$154
(20)
|$0
(51)
|28
|Arkansas
|$318
|$132
(26)
|$27
(32)
|$159
(15)
|$0
(47)
|29
|New Jersey
|$317
|$117
(35)
|$60
(6)
|$126
(43)
|$15
(10)
|30
|Tennessee
|$316
|$149
(10)
|$21
(40)
|$147
(24)
|$0
(37)
|31
|Michigan
|$315
|$112
(40)
|$57
(7)
|$145
(25)
|$1
(23)
|32
|Delaware
|$315
|$144
(13)
|$32
(28)
|$125
(44)
|$13
(11)
|33
|Kansas
|$314
|$128
(28)
|$46
(10)
|$140
(33)
|$0
(41)
|34
|Pennsylvania
|$313
|$124
(30)
|$46
(12)
|$121
(47)
|$23
(9)
|35
|Utah
|$311
|$86
(51)
|$51
(8)
|$174
(7)
|$0
(33)
|36
|New Mexico
|$310
|$92
(49)
|$29
(29)
|$189
(2)
|$0
(42)
|37
|Ohio
|$308
|$115
(37)
|$50
(9)
|$140
(32)
|$3
(18)
|38
|Montana
|$305
|$115
(38)
|$33
(27)
|$155
(19)
|$2
(20)
|39
|Florida
|$304
|$160
(5)
|$4
(51)
|$140
(31)
|$0
(46)
|40
|New York
|$303
|$102
(46)
|$68
(1)
|$105
(49)
|$29
(8)
|41
|Wisconsin
|$303
|$110
(42)
|$41
(16)
|$148
(22)
|$4
(16)
|42
|Nebraska
|$303
|$122
(31)
|$36
(24)
|$144
(26)
|$0
(36)
|43
|Iowa
|$301
|$119
(32)
|$38
(22)
|$143
(27)
|$1
(25)
|44
|Louisiana
|$301
|$145
(11)
|$20
(42)
|$136
(38)
|$0
(40)
|45
|Illinois
|$300
|$101
(47)
|$61
(5)
|$138
(35)
|$0
(35)
|46
|Idaho
|$298
|$114
(39)
|$26
(33)
|$157
(16)
|$1
(24)
|47
|Arizona
|$295
|$140
(18)
|$18
(44)
|$137
(36)
|$0
(49)
|48
|Oregon
|$275
|$110
(43)
|$25
(37)
|$140
(34)
|$1
(26)
|49
|Colorado
|$269
|$92
(50)
|$43
(15)
|$134
(39)
|$0
(34)
|50
|Washington
|$262
|$104
(45)
|$26
(35)
|$131
(40)
|$2
(22)
|51
|District of Columbia
|$217
|$97
(48)
|$45
(13)
|$75
(51)
|$0
(30)
For the full report, visit the WalletHub website.