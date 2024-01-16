ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle is working to make AI generated “deepfake” pornography a federal crime.

This, after working with a New Jersey mother whose teenage daughter’s image was used in a fake pornographic video online.

The congressman introduced what’s called the Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act to ensure what happened to the New Jersey family, doesn’t happen again.

Morelle explains how deepfakes work.

“Imagine sitting at home, when a friend shares with you an explicit video they saw online,” Morelle said.” You watch with horror when you realize the person depicted in the video is you, or your daughter, your spouse, your sister, your neighbor. The images look real, but you know they’re not. They’re instead the product of an individual or a group of individuals using AI to create the illusion at you’re in the photo or video. A textbook example of deepfakes.”

The bill has yet to be passed in the house.