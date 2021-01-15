‘Reimagine Rebuild Renew’: A look at the 2021 agenda for NYS

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered part one of the 2021 State of the State address from the War Room at the NYS Capitol on Monday, January 11, 2021.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo released his 2021 agenda for New York State titled “Reimagine | Rebuild | Renew.” The plan includes several proposals, including defeating COVID-19, restarting the economy, legalizing recreational marijuana and growing the green energy economy.

Gov. Cuomo delivered his annual State of the State address in a four-part presentation between Jan. 11-14. His goals for the year were broken down into four categories:

Defeating COVID-19; jumpstarting the economy; and creating a fairer, more just state Reopening safely and smartly following the COVID-19 pandemic Growing the green economy Building and strengthening New York’s infrastructure

“There are moments in life that can change a person fundamentally – sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. Likewise, there are episodes in history that transform society and COVID is one of those moments. We see the risk and peril, but we also see the promise and potential of this moment,” the Governor said in a statement. “This next year we will see economies realign and reset around the world and New York will lead the way. In a moment when nagging insecurity can either limit your potential or give way to the energy of urgency, necessity, and innovation. We know the direction we are headed – it is our state motto, Excelsior- ever upwards.”

Below are the key issues of each category for the 2021 agenda:

DEFEATING COVID-19, JUMPSTARTING THE ECONOMY, AND CREATING A FAIRER, MORE JUST STATE

REOPENING SAFELY AND SMARTLY FOLLOWING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Largest Offshore Wind Program in the Nation

Global Wind Energy Manufacturing Powerhouse

Construct New York’s Green Energy Transmission Superhighway

Public-Private Partnership to Build Nearly 100 Renewable Energy Projects

Energy Storage Projects

Train the Green Energy Workforce

BUILDING AND STRENGTHENING NEW YORK’S INFRASTRUCTURE

Midtown West Redevelopment in New York City

Modernizing New York Airports

Improving Mass Transit for Millions of New Yorkers

Updates to Highways, Roads and Bridges

The Governor also announced progress on a number of major infrastructure updates across New York State that invest in communities to open new public spaces, attract tourism, and create jobs. They include:

Buffalo Skyway

Albany Skyway Conversion

Binghamton University Health Sciences Campus

New Mohawk Valley Health System Hospital in Utica

Complete the Belmont Arena

Bay Park Reconstruction

ROC the Riverway

LEGOLAND

New Whiteface Mid-Station Lodge

For full details on the Governor’s agenda, read the full State of the State on the Governor’s website.