Regional domestic violence councils created to improve services for New York survivors

NEW YORK (WWTI) — During Domestic Violence Awareness month, New York is launching new services for victims and survivors statewide.

Governor Andrew Cuomo officially announced the launch of Domestic Violence Regional Councils that will work to address domestic violence service improvements. The 10 Councils will be coordinated by the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence to provide insight from stakeholders and experts.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York has seen a dramatic increase in the number of domestic violence cases across the state,” stated Governor Cuomo. “New York State is committed to reinventing our systems and methods for helping domestic violence survivors and their families. These regional councils will allow for increased coordination and improved communication between service providers, local stakeholders and state agencies to help stop this dangerous uptick in domestic violence.”

Governor Cuomo also announced financial relief for service providers. OCFS awarded 88 grants ranging from $10,000 to $38,000, with all programs able to access those funds immediately.

In addition to leading these councils, experts will help to transform service delivery for victims, survivors and their families. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul lead the first meeting of stakeholders on October 15, and over 200 service providers, advocates and criminal justice and court professionals were reported in attendance.

“The issue of domestic violence is deeply personal for me with my mother being an advocate and starting a transitional home for victims,” stated Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “By bringing together regional representatives from all agencies and providers that deal with the issue of domestic violence, we can address challenges and implement timely solutions to combat this crisis. These councils will allow for better coordination and communication between all stakeholders and result in improved outcomes for victims and survivors, helping to combat abuse and save lives.”

An initial virtual meeting will be held for the North Country meeting on Thursday October 29.

Additional meeting across the state include:

10/20: Central New York

10/29: North Country

11/05: Southern Tier

11/09: Mid-Hudson

11/12: Western New York

11/19: Capital Region

12/03: New York City

12/07: Long Island

12/10: Mohawk Valley

12/17: Finger Lakes

The Office of the Prevention of Domestic Violence also released their public awareness campaign “Survivor Voices, Survivor Choices.” This includes a new toolkit with graphics and materials for New Yorkers seeking to draw awareness to the ongoing issue.