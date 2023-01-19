ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A coalition of theatres across New York is calling for more support from the state.

The group consists of 13 theatres from Buffalo to New York City — including the Rochester Broadway Theatre League. This group was formed in 2020 to advocate for support during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The theatres are asking for $20 million from New York State to support their futures. This includes education programming, hosting large touring shows, and bringing their staff back to full strength.

The coalition says that this reflects the economic strength of each theatre, like RBTL.

“For every ticket dollar, there are three-and-a-half dollars spent in other areas,” said RBTL Executive Vice President Linda Glosser. “Whether it’s through the employment of local labor or the use of restaurants, hotels, and any number of vendors out there that we call upon to support what we’re doing here. So, as a result, we feel we can do more with more.”

The coalition said that if the $20 million was included in the state’s budget, it would be distributed proportionally between the members of the coalition.