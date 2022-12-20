ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — By 2040 New York state is set to be running on 100% clean energy, and on pace to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The path to these goals have now been laid out in the new Climate Action Councils Scoping plan, but the plan hasn’t answered everything according to Steve Ammerman, the communications director for the New York Farm Bureau.

The technology doesn’t exist for large combines electric harvesters you know equipment that’s “used for hours on end for long periods of time during planting and harvesting,” said Ammerman.

One of the major goals for reducing emissions in the ag industry is to move away from diesel powered equipment. As Ammerman highlights, so far unlike passenger vehicles there has not been as much innovation for farm equipment in electrification.

“So we need to make sure we have equipment available to do the job and that can also power it appropriately like have the ability to recharge in the middle of a farm field,” said Ammerman.

These changes will take time, in the meantime many, including New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball, see bio-fuels as an important stepping stone to get to electrification or any zero emission solution.

It’s going to be a big step to change that all over to an electric solution and I think the biofuels will play a big part of that,” said Commissioner Ball.

Ammerman realizes that none of this will happen overnight, and the plan does lay out how much of this can and should be done, but this plan is mainly a roadmap and doesn’t set anything in stone except for the overall goals in the Climate Act from 2019.

It’s going to be a process so we need to make sure that we have the technical assistance available We have incentives that will make things affordable for our farms to be able to adopt we’ll have the research to meet the needs on our farms and and have the education as well for our farmers”, said Ammerman.

Certainly there will be changes, but as to what they are remains in question as the state as a whole moves forward to greener pastures.