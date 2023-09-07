ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New legislation announced Thursday could prevent those looking for jobs from having their SNAP benefits revoked.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the Training and Nutrition Stability Act Thursday. The act, according to Gillibrand, would rectify loopholes within SNAP Employment and Training that could cause SNAP recipients to lose their benefits due to wages received as part of job training.

The Training and Nutrition Stability Act would also help secure the continuation of critical nutritional assistance while they are gaining skills on their path to self-sufficiency.

“People returning home from incarceration should have every opportunity to gain additional skills and job training to provide a better life for themselves and their families,” Chief Executive Officer of Center for Employment Opportunities Sam Schaeffer said. “However, right now, there’s a ‘Catch-22’ in SNAP Employment & Training where an individual could be kicked off of SNAP due to the income, they earn from a job training program.”

Currently, the SNAP Employment and Training program offers multiple services to assist current SNAP recipients secure employment, as well as receive assistance in searching for jobs, educational programs, and more.

Participants can also take advantage of supportive services such as reimbursement for transportation, childcare services, and safety equipment.

Due to the extra income participants obtain through the program, current laws risk the loss of their SNAP eligibility for participants and their ability to participate as a whole.

According to Gillibrand, the act would help to solve this issue by excluding the wages that are derived from a public workforce training program from SNAP income calculations. Participants would be allowed to maintain their nutrition benefits, as well as their enrollment in training programs.

Gillibrand says these programs could lead to permanent employment and self-sufficiency.