ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — While fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine continue, a Ukrainian church in Watervliet near Albany came together in prayer.

The church collected money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine after the prayer. The service also included a virtual connection with parishioners in western Ukraine.

“They are not in panic, they’re feeling optimistic, because they told me it’s a different situation than what it was in 2014. ” parishioner Anna Lozynska said.

Many of the people attending the service have family and friends in Ukraine and are worried about their survival.

“I’m afraid to go to sleep, because it’s seven hours difference, what am I going to wake to? Am I going to have family dead ” Capital District President, Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Andrij Baran said.

As everyone comes together – many are hoping peace will prevail.