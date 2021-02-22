Possible new aid for restaurants through COVID-19 relief bill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Chuck Schumer details plans for a restaurant relief fund on Sunday.

The fund would offer $25 billion in grants to New York restaurants with a maximum of $5 million per restaurant.

Schumer said he hopes it will be enough to keep restaurants going until the COVID-19 vaccine is more widely available.

“Hopefully by September, we will have the vaccine and enough people with the vaccine that restaurants will be able to open and New York life will come back to what it is,” Schumer said. “But New York can’t life without its restaurants, out restaurants can’t live without aid and we’re getting them the aid that’s the good news.”

Schumer said the new COVID-19 relief bill will allocate $350 billion of state and local aid for New York, with 60% going to the state as a whole and 40% to cities.