Pool halls in New York State can reopen on March 5 with safety protocols

(WIVB) — Several industries in New York are getting the greenlight to reopen soon as the state’s hospitalizations and COVID-19 infection rates decrease.

Starting March 5, pool halls can reopen. Occupancy will be restricted to 50% in pool halls outside of New York City and 35% capacity in the city.

Masks will be required at all times except when sitting and eating or drinking, social distancing must be enforced, and there must be physical barriers between parties of patrons and players.

Each party has to be assigned to a table, and any rented or shared equipment must be disinfected between uses.

Also effective March 5, movie theaters can reopen in New York City, with safety protocols, as well as in any other part of the state where they’ve had to close.

Theaters in the rest of the state have already been able to reopen with safety protocols.

Starting March 15, weddings and catered events can resume. Venues will be restricted to 50 percent capacity, with no more than 150 people per event. All patrons must be COVID-19 tested before the event, and patrons will have to sign in with their contact information to help with contact tracing if necessary.

Masks must be worn at all times unless patrons are seated and eating or drinking.

Ceremonial and socially-distanced dancing is allowed “under strict guidelines”.