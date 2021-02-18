Political expert breaks down potential fallout over investigations into NY nursing home deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With all the uncertainty and investigations into the Governor’s handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, we sat down with one political expert to see what the ramifications and potential political fallout could be.

According to Nazareth Political Science Professor Tim Kneeland, it all boils down to one thing; did the Cuomo Administration knowingly and intentionally hide COVID-19 deaths in nursing facilities across the state?

“What we’re seeing is look, Andrew Cuomo made decisions in a crisis and no one is going to fault a person for making a mistake during a crisis. It’s the cover up that’s the problem,” Kneeland said.

The lack of transparency has drawn criticism from both republicans and democrats, some even calling to remove Cuomo’s emergency powers. Kneeland says he believes the most significant political consequence could come next year.

“I think this is a little more serious in part because people don’t see as electable in the next gubernatorial cycle, and that weakens him as somebody who could carry out any potential threats,” said Kneeland.

The investigation could give more power to the legislature, help republicans in the next election, and lead to changes in the Governor’s administration, particularly with his top aides.

“I would imagine there’s some people in the Cuomo administration who are going to lose their jobs. They’ll either resign or they’ll be fired for the potential cover up,” said Kneeland.

“Whether or not Cuomo himself will ever come under serious scrutiny, but certainly people in he’s administration will and that’s going to hurt the governor who is probably now in he’s last years for governor,” said Kneeland.

Cuomo said Monday he understands that questions about nursing homes were not answered quickly enough and if he could go back in time, things would have been done differently, but he said “everybody did the best they could.”

There have been calls for Cuomo’s resignations, and the removal of his emergency powers. For now, the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office investigation is still ongoing.