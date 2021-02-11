Police video: Man spits on bus driver, knocks him out with two-by-four

Image from surveillance video of a man police believe spat on an MTA bus driver before hitting him with a two-by-four piece of wood, knocking him out, in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, Feb. 9, 2021. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — The NYPD on Wednesday released a new video of a man they said spat on an MTA bus driver before hitting him with a two-by-four and knocking him out in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

The new surveillance footage shows the suspect sitting on the bus before things escalated. Police released the video in hopes the public could help identify the man.

Recognize him? Police believe this man spit on an MTA bus driver and then hit him with a two-by-four, knocking him out, in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.



The 57-year-old MTA employee was spat on by the man as the bus drove down Clarkson Avenue near Remsen around 9 a.m., an NYPD spokesman said.

The unidentified man then got off the bus and the driver followed him off to confront him, police said. That’s when the man picked up a piece of wood lying on the ground and struck the driver in the head, causing “serious physical injury.”

An MTA spokesman said the confrontation originated on a B47 bus. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning. The attacker was last seen headed southbound on Remsen Avenue.

MTA spokesman Tim Minton slammed his actions. “It’s reprehensible and unacceptable that anyone would attack a bus operator, one of the many heroes of this pandemic,” Minton said. “We are cooperating fully with the NYPD investigation, and thoughts are with our colleague for a speedy recovery.”

Tony Utano, president of the union representing transit workers, implored police to focus on preventing assaults against MTA employees. “We have asked the NYPD Chief of Patrol to form a special unit to focus only on bus routes and reducing the horrific assaults taking place against Bus Operators – instead of leaving it up to individual precincts,” he said. “We need a uniformed presence on buses, and greater accountability and responsibility.”