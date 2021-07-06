POLICE: Teen airlifted to Syracuse following jet ski on St. Lawrence River

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are continuing to investigate a jet ski crash on the St. Lawrence River that took place over the July 4th holiday weekend.

New York State Police confirmed that on July 3, two jet skis collided on the St. Lawrence River near Potters Beach on Grindstone Island.

An investigation revealed that a 2015 Yamaha Waverunner, operated by Trevor Dziedzic, 15, from Barneveld, with a passenger, Christopher Siriano, from Rome was heading toward a 1995 Yamaha Waverunner operated by Ethan Laurin, 17, from Cicero and passenger, Kara Schloicka, 14, from Kiamesha Lake that was not under power and floating.

According to witness statements, Dziedzic attempted “an evasive maneuver but collided with Laurin’s jet ski.”

This collision then caused Laurin and Siriano to be thrown into the water and all parties were assisted out of the water by bystanders and then transported by boat to Clayton.

As a result, Trevor Dziedzic was airlifted by a U.S. Army Medivac to Upstate University Hospital for internal injuries. Kara Schloicka and Ethan Laurin were transported to River Hospital by Thousand Islands Resue Service for non-threatening injuries. Christopher Siriano was not injured in the crash.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.