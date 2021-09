ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are investigating a drowning in the area of South Fulton Street.

Officers responded to a reported drowning at an inlet early Saturday afternoon. Officers located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and determined the death was accidental.

Police are not releasing the age or the name of the victim at this time.

The Ithaca Police Department was assisted on scene by Bangs Ambulance and the Ithaca Fire Department.