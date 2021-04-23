Peoples-Stokes says people with low-level marijuana convictions can now get a clean slate

(WIVB) — New York Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes says that people with low-level marijuana convictions can now get a clean slate.

Now that marijuana is legal the state is allowing many people with these convictions to get them erased.

The assemblywoman tells us that removing this stain from a record can give someone a second chance to succeed.

“They have a felony on their record. they can’t get a job, they can’t get access to credit, they can’t even get insurance. it’s very hard to get insurance these days when you have a felony. so what do you do? you recidivate. the war on drugs has created a system that fuels the jail system rather invest in the lives of people. so I think you have to eliminate that barrier. and give people a chance to start over,” said Peoples-Stokes.

Peoples-Stokes’ office says there are 5,000 people in Buffalo with these low-level convictions.

