ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To support residents of New York through mental health conditions and substance abuse disorders, over $6 million in federal funding was announced for treatment along with youth mental health initiatives and programs in New York State.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding, which totals $6,837,883, on Wednesday and says it will help develop and support school and community-based mental health programs and services, as well as expand access to substance use disorder treatments.

In Clifton Springs, the Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency will receive $499,999 of the funding, with eleven recipients total receiving varying amounts:

RecipientAmountCityPurpose
Rensselaer City School District $1,263,667RensselaerProject Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education (known as Project AWARE)
Cayuga Counseling Service, Inc.$574,217AuburnNational Child Traumatic Stress Initiative
Safe Horizon, Inc.$600,000New YorkNational Child Traumatic Stress Initiative
New York University$600,000New YorkNational Child Traumatic Stress Initiative
Central Nassau Guidance and Counseling Services, Inc.$600,000HicksvilleNational Child Traumatic Stress Initiative
Horizon Health Services, Inc.$600,000Queens VillageNational Child Traumatic Stress Initiative
Lifeline Center for Child Development$600,000GetzvilleGrants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals
Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency, Inc.$499,999Clifton SpringsGrants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals
Fortune Society, Inc.$500,000Long Island CityGrants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals
Haitian Centers Council Inc.$500,000BrooklynGrants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals
Volunteers of America — Greater New York, Inc.$500,000New YorkGrants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals

Funds were allocated through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“Mental health is a critical part of youth wellbeing and growth,” said Senator Gillibrand in a press release. “I’m proud to announce this federal funding which will help ensure individuals with mental health conditions and substance use disorders have access to vital support and resources. I will continue fighting so everyone has the behavioral health services and resources they need.”