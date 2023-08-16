ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To support residents of New York through mental health conditions and substance abuse disorders, over $6 million in federal funding was announced for treatment along with youth mental health initiatives and programs in New York State.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding, which totals $6,837,883, on Wednesday and says it will help develop and support school and community-based mental health programs and services, as well as expand access to substance use disorder treatments.

In Clifton Springs, the Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency will receive $499,999 of the funding, with eleven recipients total receiving varying amounts:

Recipient Amount City Purpose Rensselaer City School District $1,263,667 Rensselaer Project Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education (known as Project AWARE) Cayuga Counseling Service, Inc. $574,217 Auburn National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative Safe Horizon, Inc. $600,000 New York National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative New York University $600,000 New York National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative Central Nassau Guidance and Counseling Services, Inc. $600,000 Hicksville National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative Horizon Health Services, Inc. $600,000 Queens Village National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative Lifeline Center for Child Development $600,000 Getzville Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency, Inc. $499,999 Clifton Springs Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals Fortune Society, Inc. $500,000 Long Island City Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals Haitian Centers Council Inc. $500,000 Brooklyn Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals Volunteers of America — Greater New York, Inc. $500,000 New York Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals

Funds were allocated through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“Mental health is a critical part of youth wellbeing and growth,” said Senator Gillibrand in a press release. “I’m proud to announce this federal funding which will help ensure individuals with mental health conditions and substance use disorders have access to vital support and resources. I will continue fighting so everyone has the behavioral health services and resources they need.”