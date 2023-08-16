ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To support residents of New York through mental health conditions and substance abuse disorders, over $6 million in federal funding was announced for treatment along with youth mental health initiatives and programs in New York State.
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced the funding, which totals $6,837,883, on Wednesday and says it will help develop and support school and community-based mental health programs and services, as well as expand access to substance use disorder treatments.
In Clifton Springs, the Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency will receive $499,999 of the funding, with eleven recipients total receiving varying amounts:
|Recipient
|Amount
|City
|Purpose
|Rensselaer City School District
|$1,263,667
|Rensselaer
|Project Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education (known as Project AWARE)
|Cayuga Counseling Service, Inc.
|$574,217
|Auburn
|National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative
|Safe Horizon, Inc.
|$600,000
|New York
|National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative
|New York University
|$600,000
|New York
|National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative
|Central Nassau Guidance and Counseling Services, Inc.
|$600,000
|Hicksville
|National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative
|Horizon Health Services, Inc.
|$600,000
|Queens Village
|National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative
|Lifeline Center for Child Development
|$600,000
|Getzville
|Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals
|Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency, Inc.
|$499,999
|Clifton Springs
|Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals
|Fortune Society, Inc.
|$500,000
|Long Island City
|Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals
|Haitian Centers Council Inc.
|$500,000
|Brooklyn
|Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals
|Volunteers of America — Greater New York, Inc.
|$500,000
|New York
|Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals
Funds were allocated through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“Mental health is a critical part of youth wellbeing and growth,” said Senator Gillibrand in a press release. “I’m proud to announce this federal funding which will help ensure individuals with mental health conditions and substance use disorders have access to vital support and resources. I will continue fighting so everyone has the behavioral health services and resources they need.”