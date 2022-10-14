ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 550 people in New York State were charged during the DMV’s seasonal crackdown on fake IDs to purchase alcohol, Governor Hochul announced on Friday.

These charges were a part of Operation Prevent — a campaign that involves investigators with the DMV working with concert venues and law enforcement to deter underage drinking and drunk driving. According to state officials, young people often use fake IDs at concerts to buy alcohol.

“New York has so many wonderful venues for live music, and we want people to enjoy them safely,” Governor Hochul said. “By ramping up our enforcement efforts, we will help prevent underage New Yorkers from purchasing alcohol and lower the risk of driving while intoxicated.”

During the summer enforcement campaign, DMV investigators seized over 580 fake documents, with over 505 tickets issued for the attempt to use fake IDs. 46 tickets were also issued for violations of the Alcohol Beverage and Control Law.

“DMV investigators are experts in spotting fake IDs and use state-of-the-art equipment to validate the authenticity of an ID, so fakes are not worth buying,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “If you’re under 21, we urge you to just enjoy the music and don’t risk your life, your safety, and the safety of others by consuming alcohol.”

In the Finger Lakes region, 259 citations were issued and 275 fake IDs were seized by authorities. State officials urge anyone struggling with addiction to call 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or to visit FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov.