Over 1,700 tickets issued during Operation Hardhat

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State Police issued 1,779 tickets during Operation Hardhat, which ran from July to November.

Operation Hardhat was a way for authorities to crack down on work zone violations and highlight the importance of slowing down in construction zones.

This year’s Operation Hardhat saw a 69.8% increase in tickets issued from last year. In 2019, 1,048 tickets were issued during the initiative.

Of the 1,779 tickets issued in 2020 during Operation Hardhat, here is what they were for:

Speeding – 618

Seatbelts – 187

Cell Phone – 297

Failure to Move Over – 141

Failure to Obey Flagger – 2

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device – 17

DWI – 1

Other violations – 516

“Building and maintaining a 21st Century transportation system cannot be done without the work performed by highway construction workers and it’s imperative we do all we can to make their jobs as safe as possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “Preventing tragedies takes everyone working together, so while the state will continue to crack down on those who endanger those working on our roadways, I am urging all New Yorkers to not only obey the speed limit and other traffic laws, but to do the right thing and use care while traveling through work zones.”