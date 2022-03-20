ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A state investigation has ruled an upstate New York police officer was justified in shooting a woman who was firing a shotgun out of her house.

Brandi Baida was fatally shot last September at her home in Auburn, west of Syracuse. The report by the state attorney general’s office released Friday says police responding to a 911 call arrived to find the 30-year-old Baida firing a gun from her second-floor.

Officers returned fire, and Auburn Police Sgt. Timothy Spingler fired the shot that killed Baida.

The report concluded Spingler was justified because he had a reasonable belief that his actions were necessary to protect the public and fellow officers.