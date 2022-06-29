SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WTEN) — Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, two members of the Saranac Lake Village Police Department were sent to the Stewart’s on Bloomingdale Avenue for a reported stabbing. When they got to the scene, one of the officers encountered a subject who was allegedly armed with a knife.

A confrontation between officers and the subject led to one of the officers shooting him. He was later pronounced dead.

The man who police say was originally stabbed was taken to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The New York State Police, Saranac Lake Police, and the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating the officer-involved shooting. Police said that there is no danger to the public and that more information will be released as it becomes available.