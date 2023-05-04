ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State thruway officials met Thursday to discuss the need for increased funding along the major highway.

According to thruway officials, the pavement is deteriorating, and bridges have worn down with age. In December last year, the thruway authority proposed a toll hike, which would begin in 2024.

Officials say the thruway does not receive much state or federal funding, meaning their main source of revenue comes from tolls.

They add that vehicle travel is expected to increase post-pandemic, including a significant uptick in commercial freight movement.

Rocky Moretti, Director of Policy and Research, says, “Commercial trucks, large commercial vehicles have a significantly greater impact on overall pavement conditions. As we pointed out, 17 percent of vehicles on the thruway are large trucks.”

Thruway officials add those areas like Rochester are subject to winter weather and heavy urban traffic, making that part of the thruway in greater need of repairs. Meanwhile, the state comptroller, Thomas Dinapoli, says, “Raising tolls should be the last option; the thruway has more work to do.”